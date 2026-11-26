O n Nov. 14, OCBC hosted Indonesia’s inaugural Disney Run in Jakarta to a massive wave of enthusiasm. Presented as an event that mixed a healthy lifestyle, family togetherness and financial awareness, this Disney-coated fun run reached maximum capacity, completely selling out its tickets.

Welcoming over 10,500 runners, the participants were a colorful mix of casual adult runners alongside parents with their children looking for an exciting family experience, a testament to the inclusiveness of the event. With 10-, 5- and 1-kilometer categories on offer, runners of all skill levels and ages were able to enjoy the experience of running in a race, but with a Disney twist.

(Image Courtesy of OCBC)

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Iconic tunes from Disney’s deep catalogue of movies blasted on speakers reverberating across the runner’s village, life-sized figures of beloved characters such as Elsa from Frozen alongside Woody from Toy Story decorated the space for picture taking, and a horde of runners creatively dressed up as Disney characters, competing to win the best costume award.

Russel from Up, Buzz Lightyear, Snow White, and even Stitch, characters everyone knows and loves absolutely populated the track. A multitude of people fully committed to dressing up, and it amplified the fun of it all.

“Just focus on having fun and enjoy the run!” Parwati Surjaudaja, president director of OCBC, emphasized in her speech during the 10k flag off.

Right before starting, the 10k category participants were surprised by the appearance of Donald Duck, cheering on the runners and helping them warm up with a simple routine.

Similar surprise showings happened for the 5k and 1k flag offs, with Minnie Mouse and Nick Wilde alongside Judy Hopps from Zootopia greeting the enthusiastic runners. Colorful fireworks shot out of the starting line gate, marking the beginning of each run with a bang.

It felt more like a Disney-themed party than a running event, a very playful experience that was perfect for kids as their first introduction to this popular sport. The 1k run in particular was adorable, as a swarm of kids did their best to sprint through the finish line. But there was an equal amount of kids jogging happily while holding their parent’s hands in the 5k category.

The Disney identity extended to the track as well, with decorations inspired by imagery from Disney movies scattered throughout the course, and marching bands strategically placed to cheer on the runners with a lively performance.

(Image Courtesy of OCBC)

But the festivities did not simply end after all the runners had crossed the finish line, OCBC had prepared a slew of extravagant interactive activities that their runners could enjoy to cool down.

With an energetic performance by RAN welcoming the horde of runners as they reentered the runner’s village, live music accompanied everyone as they trickled in. And for those who wanted to see more of the Disney characters, huge tents were set up for a meet-and-greet experience with Mickey Mouse and his friends or the cast of Zootopia.

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“Through Disney Run 2026, we’re inviting our customers to enjoy this social sport in a fun new way. Moving forward we’ll continue to offer exciting lifestyle experiences for our customers.” Veronika Susanti, unsecured loan management head at OCBC commented.