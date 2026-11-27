Five artists draw on Bali’s traditional irrigation system, ecological research and cultural traditions to examine the fragile relationships between humankind, nature and the island’s future.

W ater connects everything: the land that sustains it, the food that grows from it and the communities whose lives and identities are shaped by it. These relationships form the starting point of Fluid Kinships, Chapter 1: Watershed, Foodscape, Human Tectonics, a contemporary group exhibition exploring the links between water, land, food, ecology and cultural identity in Bali.

Presented to mark the opening of Satyanara, a new art and culture center in Kedewatan, Ubud, the exhibition is rooted in a wider research platform on water and food production. The initiative brings together researchers from Taiwan, India, London and Portugal alongside five Indonesian artists: Indah Arsyad, I Made Griyawan, Ipeh Nur, Satya Bhuana and Arif Furqan.

At the heart of the exhibition is subak, Bali’s traditional community-based irrigation system. More than a means of distributing water, it provides a point of departure for artistic inquiries into the relationships between humans, nature and the wider cosmos.

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Through different approaches and materials, the artists consider how these connections are sustained, disrupted and remembered.

'Pura Bencana (Disaster Temple)' (2026) by Ipeh Nur, Mt. Batur lava rock, rock powder, mud, charcoal, indigo, red iron oxide, marble powder on canvas, rice, beads, iron water pipe installation, terracotta, 200 x 200 x 250 cm (suaveart.org/-)

Water, land, memory

Ipeh Nur responds to Bali’s water landscape, particularly the ecological and cultural significance of Mount Batur's caldera and the island’s subak system.