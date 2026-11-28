A logo of World Health Organization (WHO) before a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, November 17, 2026. (Reuters/Denis Balibouse)

The WHO's overview of the long-term battle against the highly contagious disease comes the week after the United States lost its measles elimination status, with declining vaccination rates sending US cases soaring.

T he World Health Organization sounded the alarm on measles Friday, warning that progress on elimination had stalled amid rising misinformation and disinformation.

The WHO's overview of the long-term battle against the highly contagious disease comes the week after the United States lost its measles elimination status, with declining vaccination rates sending US cases soaring.

Worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted immunisation programs, the UN health agency said, with many countries struggling to get vaccine coverage back up to pre-pandemic levels -- and to reach those missed during the crisis.

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WHO vaccines chief Kate O'Brien said the US situation was a stark reminder of how quickly preventable diseases can resurface when immunisation coverage falls.

"Are we ringing the alarm bell about the number of children who are unvaccinated or under vaccinated? Absolutely. Measles is the most infectious virus known to humans," she told a press conference from the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

"It is back -- and the world is learning just how sick and just how dead measles can make you."

Measles causes fever, respiratory symptoms and skin rashes. In some cases, it can lead to pneumonia and inflammation of the brain, potentially causing lasting damage or death.

It is most common in children, who are typically offered two doses of vaccine by the time they reach 18 months old.

"Progress has stalled in recent years," the WHO said.

Global estimated coverage with a first dose of measles vaccine remained stable in 2025 at 84 percent compared to the year before -- down from the pre-pandemic level of 86 percent in 2019, the agency said.

Coverage with the second dose of measles vaccine remained at an all-time high of 77 percent in 2025, with more countries having introduced second jabs.

Gabon and the Central African Republic are the only two WHO member states yet to bring a second dose into routine immunisation schedules.

The WHO says at least 95 percent coverage with two doses is required to stop transmission and protect communities.

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An estimated 20.8 million children went unvaccinated in 2025, while a further 8.3 million were left on only one dose.

Although the percentage of unvaccinated children remained stable, the raw number went up due to the increase in the number of newborn babies.

The outbreak in the United States is its worst in over three decades, with more than 5,400 cases reported this year.

Medical experts have accused health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a noted vaccine sceptic, of fanning distrust in vaccinations by repeatedly highlighting unfounded safety concerns.

O'Brien said misinformation and disinformation were "a significant contributor" to leaving parents "confused about what they should be doing".

"Vaccines have, in many places, gotten tangled up with political polarisation or ideological polarisation," she said.

As for taking children to so-called measles parties to catch the virus as a means of immunisation, "exposing children to measles is a terrible idea", O'Brien stressed.

"I really want to dispel this idea that measles is some rite of passage of childhood. It's not. It's a serious illness for which we have a safe and effective vaccine."

Measles vaccination since 2000 is estimated to have saved more than 60 million lives -- more than any other childhood immunisation over the past 50 years, O'Brien added.

WHO modelling provides estimates that there were around 9.8 million measles cases and a historic low of 72,000 measles deaths last year.

Case numbers are down from a figure of 37.8 million in 2000.

A total of 59 countries experienced large or disruptive outbreaks in 2025, including 28 in the African region and 13 in Europe.

Eleven of the 59 countries were currently or previously verified as having eliminated measles.

A total of 92 countries have been verified as having achieved or maintained measles elimination.