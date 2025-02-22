Protesters extend 'Dark Indonesia' rally against Prabowo's policies

The Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) nationwide protests follows President Prabowo Subianto's 80 percent approval rating in January, within his first 100 days in office.
undreds of students and activists rallied in some major cities for more Indonesia Gelap (Dark Indonesia) protests on Friday, opposing President Prabowo Subianto's policies including the Rp 306 trillion (US$18.7 billion) of spending cuts that they say undermine public support systems.
Dressed in black as the sky darkened and rain started falling, the crowd gathered in streets near the presidential palace in Jakarta, carrying posters that some read "the government consists of dumb people" and invoking Prabowo's beloved "first cat", saying if it could speak it would join the protests.
Friday's protest follows several similar demonstrations in some major cities this week. The name comes from the unclear and bleak nature of the policies, said Herianto, the coordinator of All-Indonesia Association of University Student Executive Bodies (BEM SI).
Among the policies the people rally against include Prabowo's flagship free nutritious meal program for schoolstudents.
To help fund that, he instructed various ministries, state agencies and regional administrations to cut spending by Rp 306 trillion, which reduced travel, consultants, training and stationery. The President even ordered recently of more savings totaling over Rp 750 trillion through multiple phases of fiscal consolidation in 2025.
Students have said the cuts have negatively impacted teacher welfare and could raise tuition fees, which Prabowo's office has denied.
In Surabaya, East Java, hundreds of people staged a demonstration, with a street theatrical performance where a protester rolled around on the floor to signify poverty.
Students were also protesting against expanded military roles in civilian work and a lack of subsidised cooking gas.
"These policies delegitimize us as Indonesians," said university student Ridho Anwari Arifin at the Friday protest as reported by Reuters.
The protests on the street have been accompanied by a social media storm, where images of the Garuda, the national coat of arms, depicted against a black background emblazoned with teh hashtag #IndoensiaGelap. The pictures have trended and been shared millions of times.
The protests occurred four months after Prabowo became the country's eighth president, which he won in a landslide election last year by garnering 58 percent of total valid votes. The President also garnered 80 percent approval rating in January, within his first 100 days in office, as determined by the research unit of Kompas daily.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.