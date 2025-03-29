TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

Deni Ghifari (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, March 29, 2025 Published on Mar. 29, 2025 Published on 2025-03-29T15:41:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media A user uses Instagram and TikTok in Cimahi, West Java, on Jan. 31, 2025. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has signed a regulation on online child protection that stipulates a minimum age requirement for social media.

The Government Regulation (PP) on electronic system providers governance in child protection was signed and became effective on Friday.

“Digital technology can bring rapid advancement for humanity, but if it goes unsupervised and is not governed well, it can instead break the joints of social life; particularly destroying the morals, psychology and character of our children,” Prabowo was quoted as saying in a press release published on the same day.

Kompas.com reported that the signing ceremony was attended by hundreds of children, whom Prabowo addressed briefly in his speech.

“Be careful, OK, kids? Don’t fall for negative things, you must learn good things; your future is bright. Indonesia’s future is bright, and […] we are all here working to prepare a better future for children,” said the President.

Several ministers and other government officials attended the ceremony, including Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid, whose ministry played a key role in drafting the regulation.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

She emphasized that the restrictions on platform use were not universal in nature, meaning that a child could still use social media using their parents' accounts “under parental supervision”.

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

Related Articles

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

New West Java chief's grassroots approach stirs up debate

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence

Police form new team on trafficking, violence against women, children

ASEAN must do more to protect children from online sexual abuse

Related Article

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

New West Java chief's grassroots approach stirs up debate

Protecting children in the age of artificial intelligence

Police form new team on trafficking, violence against women, children

ASEAN must do more to protect children from online sexual abuse

Popular

Why corruption thrives in a religious society

Why corruption thrives in a religious society
Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines

Muted Idul Fitri ahead as 'mudik' travel declines
Enough with police brutality: Activists

Enough with police brutality: Activists

More in Indonesia

 View more
A user uses Instagram and TikTok in Cimahi, West Java, on Jan. 31, 2025.
Politics

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. MH Thamrin, Central Jakarta, on March 28, 2025, to demand authorities end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law across many cities in Indonesia.
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests
Congregations, ulema and officials observe the position of the hilal (crescent moon) on Feb. 28, 2025, in West Aceh, Aceh. The Religious Affairs Ministry holds hilal observations in 125 places across the country to determine the start of the Ramadan fasting month.
Society

The many ways to determine Ramadan, Idul Fitri dates

Highlight
A person takes a photo of the damage at the site of a building that collapsed after a strong earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, earthquake monitoring services said, which affected Bangkok as well with people pouring out of buildings in the Thai capital in panic after the tremors, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 28, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Massive quake kills more than 150 in Myanmar, Thailand
A drone view shows vehicles queuing to board a ferry to cross to Sumatra island, as Indonesian Muslims travel to their hometowns to celebrate Idul Fitri, at Merak Port in Cilegon, Banten on April 7, 2024.
Editorial

A modest Idul Fitri
A group of women activists and intellectuals called Voices of Indonesian Mothers stage a rally at an intersection of Jl. M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta, on March 28, 2025 to demand authorities to end violence against student protesters during demonstrations against the Indonesian Military (TNI) law across cities in many cities in Indonesia.
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

US warns French companies they must comply with antidiscrimination law
Politics

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media
Sports

Kluivert praises tactical tweaks, fan support for Indonesia’s hopes in World Cup
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia conveys condolences, readiness to help after Myanmar quake
Academia

Taking stock of Bangladesh post-Hasina
Asia & Pacific

Hegseth reaffirms ironclad US commitment to Philippines to enhance threat deterrence
Politics

Women activists call for end to violence against students in TNI Law protests
Economy

UK dreams of US trade deal before Trump tariffs
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.