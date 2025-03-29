Govt signs child protection regulation with age limit for social media

A user uses Instagram and TikTok in Cimahi, West Java, on Jan. 31, 2025. (Antara/Abdan Syakura)

P resident Prabowo Subianto has signed a regulation on online child protection that stipulates a minimum age requirement for social media.

The Government Regulation (PP) on electronic system providers governance in child protection was signed and became effective on Friday.

“Digital technology can bring rapid advancement for humanity, but if it goes unsupervised and is not governed well, it can instead break the joints of social life; particularly destroying the morals, psychology and character of our children,” Prabowo was quoted as saying in a press release published on the same day.

Kompas.com reported that the signing ceremony was attended by hundreds of children, whom Prabowo addressed briefly in his speech.

“Be careful, OK, kids? Don’t fall for negative things, you must learn good things; your future is bright. Indonesia’s future is bright, and […] we are all here working to prepare a better future for children,” said the President.

Several ministers and other government officials attended the ceremony, including Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid, whose ministry played a key role in drafting the regulation.

She emphasized that the restrictions on platform use were not universal in nature, meaning that a child could still use social media using their parents' accounts “under parental supervision”.