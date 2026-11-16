Some 2,500 US soldiers who died in WWII still buried in Indonesia

The Indonesian Military (TNI) pallbearer team escorts a United States pallbearer team carrying a coffin containing the remains of a US soldier on Friday during a repatriation ceremony at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta. The US military member was found on Morotai Island, North Maluku, a major battle scene during World War II. (Courtesy of US Embassy in Jakarta/-)

Morotai was a crucial military base for the Allied forces operating from Australia to the Philippines in the war’s Pacific theater.

T here are still some 2,500 bodies of United States military personnel not yet found or buried in various regions in Indonesia, a senior Indonesian defense official said on Friday.

“Those soldiers died during battles in several regions, from Papua to Morotai Island and other Pacific regions,” Defense Ministry’s Inspector General, Lt. Gen. Rui Duarte, said during a repatriation ceremony of a member of the US military found on Morotai Island, North Maluku, at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in East Jakarta, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“This ceremony is part of the last tribute to the victim who fell during the World War II, when the US regained [territory], in Papua, in Morotai, up to the Philippines and Japan.”

Also attending the ceremony were Defense Ministry Gen. (hor) Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Indonesian Military (TNI) Gen. Agus Subiyanto.

Situated in the Pacific Ocean off the northern tip of Halmahera, Morotai was a crucial military base for the Allied forces operating from Australia to the Philippines during the war’s Pacific theater.

Using the strategy of island hopping to retake the Philippines from Japanese occupation, US Gen. Douglas MacArthur sent 60,000 soldiers under the American-British-Dutch-Australian Command (ABDACOM) to Morotai on Sept. 15, 1944.

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At the time, Japan was concentrating its efforts on fortifying Halmahera and had left a small garrison of just 1,000 men on Morotai, which the Allied forces defeated.