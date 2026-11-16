Todung named honorary member of PKBI family planning group

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eteran human rights lawyer Todung Mulya Lubis was awarded on Saturday an honorary membership in the Indonesian Planned Parenthood Association (PKBI) for his longstanding rights advocacy and his defense of the country’s oldest family planning organization.
PKBI executive director Leny Jakaria told The Jakarta Post on Sunday that the award recognized Todung’s consistent human rights advocacy as well as his support of the group when dealing with a land dispute that resulted in the eviction from their headquarters by the Health Ministry two years ago.
Speaking to the Post on Sunday, Todung elaborated on his Saturday acceptance speech which mentioned the dispute, saying the marginalization extends beyond the physical eviction.
He criticized the government’s marginalization of PKBI in public health initiatives, urging for better collaboration in order to make public programs more sustainable.
“PKBI can play a major role in sex education and health awareness because of its network, human resources and nearly 70 years of experience. Why isn't this optimized?” he said.
Founded in 1957, PKBI is Indonesia’s oldest family planning and reproductive health NGO and a member of the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF). Operating across 25 provinces, it provided nearly 700,000 reproductive health services in 2025 alone.
In 2023, the Health Ministry sought to reclaim the land in Jl. Hang Jebat in South Jakarta, where the PKBI had been headquartered since 1970 under a gubernatorial decree.
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