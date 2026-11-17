Runners compete in the Borobudur Marathon 2026 on Nov. 15 near Borobudur temple in Magelang, Central Java. The international race drew 12,500 participants from 38 countries and featured three categories: the full marathon (42.195 km), half marathon (21.1 km) and 10K. (Antara Foto/Anis Efizudin)

Organizers said 244 runners had received medical treatment at the event's medical tents by the time the race was halted. Medical teams reported cases of heatstroke, heat exhaustion and one case of cardiac arrest.

O rganizers were forced to cut short the 2026 Borobudur Marathon in Central Java before its scheduled finish on Sunday after extreme heat raised concerns over runners' safety, with hundreds reportedly falling ill.

Race Director Andreas Kansil said organizers halted the race at 9:45 a.m. local time after monitoring showed the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) had reached 32.3 degrees Celsius, triggering a black-flag warning for extreme heat.

The WBGT is a composite heat-stress index that measures the effects of environmental conditions on the human body. It takes into account air temperature, humidity, wind speed and solar radiation and is used to assess the risk of heat-related illness during outdoor activities.

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“The conditions posed a risk of heat-related illnesses, including heatstroke,” Kansil said on Sunday as quoted by Kompas.id.

"Conditions were even hotter along kilometers 32 to 34, where the last runners were on the course. With our medical tents already at 90 percent capacity and more runners potentially needing medical assistance, we decided to stop the race to protect participants' safety," he added.

The marathon was halted with 1 hour and 15 minutes remaining before the 11 a.m. cutoff time, with about 2,000 runners still on the course out of 5,000 registered participants in the category. The other two race categories had already concluded, with the half-marathon finishing at 8:50 a.m. and the 10-kilometer race at 7:40 a.m.

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