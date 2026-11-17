A man walks across a bridge littered with logs swept downstream by flash floods in Dabun Gelang district, Gayo Lues regency, Aceh, on Nov. 9, 2026. (courtesy of/Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD))

Several regions in Sumatra are bracing for heavier rainfall and heightened flood risks as two tropical cyclone systems intensify over the Indian Ocean, adding to the vulnerability of communities still struggling to recover from last year’s devastating hydrometeorological disasters.

S everal regions in Sumatra were bracing for heavier rainfall and heightened risk of floods as two tropical cyclone systems intensify over the Indian Ocean, adding to the vulnerability of communities still struggling to recover from last year’s devastating hydrometeorological disasters.

In its latest assessment on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that a tropical cyclone seed 92B had developed into a named tropical cyclone, Akvan.

The cyclone was moving over the Bay of Bengal, about 150 kilometers northwest of Aceh, and heading away from Indonesian waters.

Another system, tropical cyclone seed 96S, was developing over waters off West Sumatra and could also intensify into a full-fledged cyclone. Its current activity has already contributed to heavy rainfall across Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra, the agency said.

“Although the eye of the storm is moving away from Indonesia, its indirect influence on increased rainfall and high waves along the western coast of Sumatra must still be anticipated,” BMKG acting deputy for meteorology Andri Ramdhani told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.

Read also: Landslide kills toddler in Aceh amid unfinished disaster recovery

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Aceh declared a province-wide disaster emergency on Nov. 11, effective until Jan. 31, following torrential rains that triggered multiple floods and landslides across the westernmost province.