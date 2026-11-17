Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Several regions in Sumatra are bracing for heavier rainfall and heightened flood risks as two tropical cyclone systems intensify over the Indian Ocean, adding to the vulnerability of communities still struggling to recover from last year’s devastating hydrometeorological disasters.
everal regions in Sumatra were bracing for heavier rainfall and heightened risk of floods as two tropical cyclone systems intensify over the Indian Ocean, adding to the vulnerability of communities still struggling to recover from last year’s devastating hydrometeorological disasters.
In its latest assessment on Tuesday afternoon, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that a tropical cyclone seed 92B had developed into a named tropical cyclone, Akvan.
The cyclone was moving over the Bay of Bengal, about 150 kilometers northwest of Aceh, and heading away from Indonesian waters.
Another system, tropical cyclone seed 96S, was developing over waters off West Sumatra and could also intensify into a full-fledged cyclone. Its current activity has already contributed to heavy rainfall across Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra, the agency said.
“Although the eye of the storm is moving away from Indonesia, its indirect influence on increased rainfall and high waves along the western coast of Sumatra must still be anticipated,” BMKG acting deputy for meteorology Andri Ramdhani told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.
Read also: Landslide kills toddler in Aceh amid unfinished disaster recovery
Aceh declared a province-wide disaster emergency on Nov. 11, effective until Jan. 31, following torrential rains that triggered multiple floods and landslides across the westernmost province.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.