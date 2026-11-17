A report by media watchdogs reveals that the Communications and Digital Ministry has escalated digital censorship, targeting criticism of President Prabowo Subianto and his administration.

T he Communications and Digital Ministry has increasingly censored social media content critical of President Prabowo Subianto and his administration, a report by media watchdogs has found.

The joint report by Remotivi and Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) from Nov. 8 documented 127 cases of content removal, users getting platform notifications of takedown requests from the government and the use of geoblocking measures to control what Indonesian users can see between April and November. The ministry had a hand in 94 of these cases, up from 66 in the previous monitoring period.

Criticism of the President and government officials dominated with 64 cases, while posts about street protests and wildfires followed with 16 and 13 cases, respectively.

The ministry cites a regulation it issued in March to justify such takedown requests. It classifies disinformation and hate speech as content that disturbs public order and requires platforms to remove cases deemed urgent within four hours of a formal order via the Content Moderation Compliance System.

While the ministry says journalism and public criticism are exempt, SAFEnet campaigner Balqis Zakiyyah warned that the ministerial regulation left disinformation undefined, giving regulators wide discretion to target criticism.

This mechanism is evident in platform notifications. For example, an X user posted a satirical tweet in March saying: “No wonder Prabowo didn’t wish people a Happy Ramadan on Twitter. He is the biggest test for Indonesians during fasting.”

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Days later, the handler received an email from X stating that the communications ministry requested a review for “violating Indonesian law”.