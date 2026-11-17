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Mulyadi, an official with the Aceh National Road Management Agency (BPJN) said the landslide struck an area that had been undergoing repairs after being severely damaged by floods and landslides in November of last year.
two-year-old girl was killed in a landslide in Central Aceh regency, as extreme weather and ongoing gaps in disaster recovery fuel widespread flooding and landslides across Aceh province.
The landslide struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Aceh-North Sumatra highway in Simpang Tiga Uning village, Linge district, Central Aceh regency, hitting passing motorists, including the girl's family.
Yusriadi, the head of Jamat village, where the family lived, said he and several other residents were traveling with the family that evening after attending a wedding.
"I was traveling ahead with several other residents, while the girl's family and the rest of the group were following behind. We later stopped at a resident's house for coffee while waiting for them. Shortly afterward, I received news that the family had been caught in a landslide." he said on Sunday.
Yusriadi added that he had earlier noticed rocks falling from a hillside along the route but managed to pass through the area safely.
Search and rescue teams, assisted by heavy machinery, were dispatched to search for the girl. Her body was recovered from a river at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday, about 500 meters from the landslide site, Yusriadi said.
Read also: Aceh declares state of emergency after widespread flooding
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