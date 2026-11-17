Groundbreaker: An interdistrict connecting road severed by a massive landslide appears on Feb. 20 in Pondok Balik village, Central Aceh regency, Aceh. The giant landslide, which created a crater covering more than 30,000 square meters, cut off access between districts in Central Aceh and submerged farmland. (Antara/Arnas Padda)

Mulyadi, an official with the Aceh National Road Management Agency (BPJN) said the landslide struck an area that had been undergoing repairs after being severely damaged by floods and landslides in November of last year.

A two-year-old girl was killed in a landslide in Central Aceh regency, as extreme weather and ongoing gaps in disaster recovery fuel widespread flooding and landslides across Aceh province.

The landslide struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on the Aceh-North Sumatra highway in Simpang Tiga Uning village, Linge district, Central Aceh regency, hitting passing motorists, including the girl's family.

Yusriadi, the head of Jamat village, where the family lived, said he and several other residents were traveling with the family that evening after attending a wedding.

"I was traveling ahead with several other residents, while the girl's family and the rest of the group were following behind. We later stopped at a resident's house for coffee while waiting for them. Shortly afterward, I received news that the family had been caught in a landslide." he said on Sunday.

Yusriadi added that he had earlier noticed rocks falling from a hillside along the route but managed to pass through the area safely.

Search and rescue teams, assisted by heavy machinery, were dispatched to search for the girl. Her body was recovered from a river at 11:47 a.m. on Sunday, about 500 meters from the landslide site, Yusriadi said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Aceh declares state of emergency after widespread flooding