Poster boy: A boy walks past a stand with an image of a Russian serviceman and the inscription reading “The Motherland we defend“ at a street exhibition of military-themed posters on Feb. 17, 2023, in central Saint Petersburg, Russia. (AFP/Olga Maltseva)

West Jakarta police said on Saturday they had arrested eight people, including Russian and Ukrainian nationals, for allegedly operating a human trafficking network that recruited Indonesians to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

L awmakers have called for a thorough investigation into an alleged human trafficking network accused of recruiting Indonesians to fight for Russia in its war against Ukraine, amid reports that the group was planning to establish a paramilitary training camp in Central Java.

Dave Laksono, deputy chairman of House of Representatives Commission I overseeing defense, foreign affairs and intelligence, described the case as a serious threat to Indonesia’s national sovereignty and the safety of its citizens.

“We strongly condemn any form of illegal military recruitment or training by any party on Indonesian territory. The existence of such facilities constitutes a violation of national sovereignty and cannot be tolerated,” he told The Jakarta Post on Monday.

Dave also urged the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and the Indonesian Military (TNI) to identify those involved, map the network and strengthen territorial surveillance to prevent further illegal activities.

“Those responsible for their recruitment must face the maximum penalties under the anti-human trafficking law to deter similar crimes,” he said.

The Golkar party politician said law enforcement agencies should take a comprehensive approach to the case, ensuring that the Indonesians involved were treated as victims if they had been recruited through deception or economic exploitation.

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He said Commission I would coordinate with the Foreign Ministry as well as the Indonesian embassies in Moscow and Kyiv, to help secure the Indonesians' return.