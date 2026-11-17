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ndonesia's plan to establish a second habitat for the critically endangered Javan rhinoceros has raised questions over whether relocating some of the remaining animals would meaningfully reduce their risk of extinction, given persistent threats from poaching and low genetic diversity.
The proposal aims to establish a second refuge for the species, whose entire wild population is confined to Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten, reducing the risk of extinction from a major natural disaster, such as a tsunami triggered by an eruption of Mount Krakatau in the nearby Sunda Strait.
Although the idea of creating a second habitat has been discussed since the early 1980s, it gained renewed attention last week when presidential special envoy for climate and energy Hashim Djojohadikusumo identified a potential location.
Hashim, who is also a mining and energy tycoon, named Alas Purwo National Park in Banyuwangi, East Java, during the 31st United Nations climate change conference (COP31) in Turkey.
However, the Forestry Ministry was quick to clarify on Monday that Alas Purwo had not been formally selected and that further scientific assessments were needed to determine whether it could support a viable rhino population. Furthermore, no decision has been made on relocation.
“Site selection must be based on scientific evidence and thorough risk assessments. The animals’ safety and the habitat’s capacity to sustain a healthy, self-sustaining population will be the primary considerations,” the ministry’s spokesperson Ristianto Pribadi said in a statement.
Read also: Ecological crisis in spotlight ahead of UN climate summit
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