A person walks past a newly unveiled logo for "Meta", Facebook's parent company, outside its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, the United States, on Oct. 28, 2021. (AFP/Noah Berger)

With just over a month before the House’s Dec. 17 deadline, disagreements still persist over the law’s proposed amendment, which seeks to classify journalistic works as copyrightable intellectual property for the first time in the country.

P ress groups and tech companies remain at odds over proposed revisions to the 2014 Copyright Law requiring artificial intelligence-powered platforms to pay publishers for displaying their news content, as the House of Representatives races to finish deliberations before year-end.

With just over a month before the House’s Dec. 17 deadline, disagreements still persist over the law’s proposed amendment, which seeks to classify journalistic works as copyrightable intellectual property for the first time in the country.

At a House’s public consultation last week, Press Council digital and sustainability committee head Dahlan Dahi argued that media outlets deserve copyright protection and a greater share of revenue from their work, accusing digital platforms and their AI-led search engines of profiting from journalism at publishers’ expense.

Dahlan cited 2025 data from global media company Wavemaker showing platforms controlled 80 percent of digital advertising revenue, which he said has left some 50,000 media outlets fighting for the remaining 20 percent of revenue.

“This situation is unsustainable and difficult to navigate even in the short term. The thousands of newsroom layoffs [we’re experiencing] are, in fact, part of its broader fallout,” Dahlan addressed the House Legislation Body (Baleg) on Nov. 11.

Indonesia’s media industry has faced successive waves of layoffs in recent years as outlets struggle with declining revenue. The Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) recorded 922 media workers losing their jobs in 2024 and 2025, with major broadcasters among those reporting cuts.

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The financial woes has partly been attributed to a changing news industry landscape in which AI services use journalistic content, prompting groups like the Legal Aid Institute for the Press (LBH Pers) to push for mandatory royalty payments under the Copyright Law revisions.