Students and members of the Gadjah Mada University Workers' Union (SEJAGAD) stage a solidarity rally on Nov. 11 outside the university's Balairung building in Sleman, Yogyakarta. The rally was held in response to the reported police siege of the campus and the arrest of several students following a demonstration in Yogyakarta on Nov. 10. (Antara/Andreas Fitri Atmoko)

Human rights organizations said protesters had reported excessive use of force, threats and obstruction of access to medical and legal assistance by the police. At least 33 people were injured in the unrest.

Y ogyakarta police are investigating 11 officers following clashes with protesters during anti-government demonstrations in the city on Nov. 10 that left at least 33 people injured.

Sr. Comr. Satya Widhi Widharyadi, head of the Yogyakarta police's internal affairs division, said the officers have been questioned as part of an internal investigation into possible violations of police procedures or ​​code of ethics during the demonstrations.

“Eleven officers have been questioned so far, and the investigation is ongoing. The number could increase as we continue gathering information," Satya said on Monday as quoted by Kompas.com.

He added that the internal affairs division is reviewing CCTV footage from areas around the clashes and comparing it with videos circulating on social media.

Investigators are examining deployment records to identify officers assigned to three locations where clashes occurred: the Yogyakarta Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) complex, Mangkubumi Street and the roundabout near Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

The National Police Commission (Kompolnas) is also monitoring the internal investigation.

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According to Satya, the internal affairs division has also opened a complaints center to receive evidence and information from members of the public and journalists who may have witnessed or documented alleged misconduct during the demonstrations.