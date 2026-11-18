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Police are investigating the cause of the collapse, including whether structural defects were a contributing factor.
ne eight-grade student was killed and five others injured on Monday after they fell from a second-floor balcony corridor at SMP Al-Madina junior high school in Wonosobo, Central Java, when the railing they were leaning against collapsed.
Wonosobo Police chief Sr. Adj. Comr. Ricky Pripurna Atmaja said the incident occurred at around 10:59 a.m. on Monday while the students were watching an extracurricular scouts activity in the schoolyard.
“The students had gathered on the second floor and were leaning against a railing as they watched the activity below. Surveillance camera footage showed the railing giving way under their weight. All six students fell to the ground floor,” Ricky said on Monday, as quoted by Detik.com.
He added that police were investigating the cause of the collapse, including whether structural defects in the building were a contributing factor.
Officers from the forensic identification and criminal investigation units have examined the scene and questioned several witnesses.
According to authorities, two of the five surviving students remained in intensive care at KRT Setjonegoro General Regional Hospital with concussions. The other three were discharged after receiving treatment for minor injuries.
Read also: East Java school collapse toll hits 67 as search ends
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