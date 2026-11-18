Digital rights group Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) and media studies think tank Remotive stage a protest on Nov. 17 in front of the Communications and Digital Ministry in Central Jakarta, following minister Meutya Hafid’s no-show to their public debate on the ministry’s controversial social media takedown policies (Tribunnews/Mario Christian Sumampow)

C ommunications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid skipped a public debate on the ministry’s controversial social media takedown policies, amid growing concerns over censorship of online criticisms.

Digital rights group Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) and media studies think tank Remotive invited Meutya to a debate forum at a public park a few hundred meters from the Communications and Digital Ministry’s office in Central Jakarta on Tuesday.

But the minister did not show up and the participants proceeded to take turns delivering protest speeches.

SAFEnet executive director Nenden Sekar Arum said the debate invitation aimed to demand answers from the ministry over multiple content moderation cases targeting antigovernment posts on several social media platforms.

“An open debate is needed because we actually expect the ministry to present the data and policies it has implemented before the public,” Nenden told reporters.

The event, part debate forum and part protest stage, followed a joint report by SAFEnet and Remotivi that found some 127 social media posts had been taken down, with around 75 percent removed by the platforms due to requests from the ministry. Criticism of President Prabowo Subianto and government officials accounted for the largest share, followed by posts on street protests and forest and land fires.

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