President Prabowo Subianto, who is also Chairman of the Gerindra Party, delivered a speech during the celebration of the 17th Anniversary of the Gerindra Party at the Sentul International Convention Center, Bogor, West Java, on Feb. 15, 2025. (Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak A)

President Prabowo's choice for the vice presidential post could affect Gerindra Party's relations with the ruling coalition and the government’s ability to maintain political cohesion, analysts said.

T wo Gerindra heavyweights, Sufmi Ahmad Dasco and Sugiono, are emerging as potential candidates to succeed former vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka, with analysts saying President Prabowo Subianto’s choice will depend on his political needs for the remainder of his first term.

The search is underway to fill the seat left by Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who formally resigned last Thursday amid growing calls for his impeachment over questions surrounding his academic credentials and eligibility for office.

Prabowo, who is currently attending the ASEAN summit in Manila before travelling to Shenzhen, China, for APEC, has until Nov. 25 to nominate two candidates, one of whom the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) must elect and inaugurate within 60 days of the vice-presidential post becoming vacant.

The succession race appears likely to be largely uncontested, as parties in the ruling coalition have refrained from proposing their own candidates, potentially clearing the way for a nominee from Prabowo’s inner circle within his party Gerindra.

Analysts said Prabowo must now weigh each Gerindra candidate’s political strengths, as his choice could affect the party’s relations with the ruling coalition and the government’s ability to maintain political cohesion.

“The question now is not who gets the VP seat, but what message the President wants to send through his choice,” political analyst Usep Saepul Ahyar from Populi Center told The Jakarta Post.

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