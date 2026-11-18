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Days after presidential envoy Hashim Djojohadikusumo floated Alas Purwo National Park in East Java as a potential new home for Javan rhinos, the government has stressed that no relocation will take place without evidence that the site can support the critically endangered animals.
ays after presidential envoy Hashim Djojohadikusumo floated Alas Purwo National Park in East Java as a potential new home for Javan rhinos, the government has stressed that no relocation will take place without evidence that the site can support the endangered animals.
In a statement on Tuesday, Muhamad Hidayat, a senior expert at the Government Communications Agency (Bakom), said Alas Purwo remained only a potential location and had not been approved as a new habitat.
“The safety of every Javan rhino is our priority. No relocation will take place before scientific studies confirm the availability of food, water, wallowing sites, roaming space and habitat security,” he said.
The assessment must also examine potential conflicts with nearby communities and competition for resources with other wildlife, particularly banteng, he added.
The Forestry Ministry had similarly clarified on Monday that Alas Purwo had not been formally selected and that no relocation decision had been made. Site selection, it said, must be based on scientific evidence and a thorough assessment of risks.
Read also: Poaching, habitat doubts cloud Javan rhino relocation plan
The clarification follows Hashim’s remarks at the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, last week, where the presidential special envoy for climate and energy identified for the first time Alas Purwo as a potential second habitat for the species.
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