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Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has scrapped a plan to issue municipal bonds after the central government withheld approval, turning instead to a loan from state-owned infrastructure financier PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI).
The central government’s rejection of Jakarta’s plan to issue municipal bonds has raised concerns over regional autonomy, with experts warning that its preference for state-backed loans could limit local administrations’ ability to finance development independently and tap into wider economic benefits.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has dropped a plan to issue Rp 5.6 trillion (US$306 million) in municipal bonds after the central government withheld approval. The city is instead seeking a loan from state-owned infrastructure financing company PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) to help fund its 2027 development plans, as suggested by Home Minister Tito Karnavian.
Herman Suparman, executive director of Regional Autonomy Watch (KPPOD), described the rejection as a “bad precedent” for other regional administrations considering similar financing arrangements.
Jakarta, with its relatively strong fiscal capacity, should have been a suitable candidate to pioneer the instrument, he said.
“If Jakarta, with its strong fiscal capacity, cannot secure approval, what chance do other regions have?” Herman said on Wednesday.
Read also: Jakarta presses ahead with municipal bonds despite pushback
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