Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung delivers a speech during a flag ceremony to commemorate the 498th anniversary of Jakarta at the National Monument (Monas) Square in Central Jakarta on June 22, 2025. (Antara/Jasmine Nadhya Thanaya)

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said he understood the central government’s reluctance to approve the bond issuance over concerns that it could encourage other regions with weaker fiscal capacity to follow suit.

T he central government has rejected Jakarta’s plan to issue municipal bonds to finance infrastructure projects, steering Governor Pramono Anung toward a Rp 4.5 trillion (US$246 million) loan from state-owned infrastructure financier PT Sarana Multi Infrastruktur (SMI) instead.

The alternative financing arrangement will help cover an estimated Rp 7.5 trillion funding requirement in the capital’s 2027 budget, with the remaining Rp 3 trillion expected to come from outstanding revenue-sharing funds (DBH) owed by the central government to Jakarta.

Pramono announced the change on Tuesday after meeting Home Minister Tito Karnavian at Jakarta City Hall, saying he understood the central government’s reluctance to approve the bond issuance over concerns that it could encourage other regions with weaker fiscal capacity to follow suit.

“I can understand why the bonds did not receive approval, because there are concerns that all other regions would also want to issue bonds,” Pramono told reporters.

The governor expressed confidence that Jakarta had sufficient financial capacity to repay the proposed loan, adding that the alternative financing arrangement would allow the city to proceed with its development plans without delaying the finalization of the 2027 budget.

Read also: Jakarta presses ahead with municipal bonds despite pushback

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Tito said the central government had advised Jakarta to pursue financing through PT SMI instead, citing concerns that municipal bonds could leave debt obligations for future administrations and set a precedent for regions with limited revenue to borrow beyond their means.