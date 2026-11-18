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Police and customs officials have foiled an attempt to smuggle 56 kg of crystal meth off the coast of North Sumatra, which involved a fishing vessel that was allegedly used in multiple operations to traffic drugs from Malaysia's Selangor state.
he Medan Police and customs officials have seized a fishing boat attempting to smuggle 56 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Malaysia in waters off Serdang Bedagai regency, North Sumatra.
Medan Police chief Sr. Comr. Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said the joint intercept unfolded near Sijenggi shoal on Sunday, when the fishing vessel suspected of smuggling drugs tried to evade capture, disregarding warning shots and speeding up.
“The fishing vessel tried to escape when chased by the joint team. After a pursuit, the team managed to stop them after the customs patrol boat rammed the fishing vessel,” Jean Calvijn said on Monday at the Medan Police headquarters in the provincial capital.
“Officers detained three fishermen from North Sumatra identified as AH, 46, RH, 35, and NS, 38,” he said.
Jean Calvijin said an investigation found that the vessel’s three crewmembers had smuggled drugs from Malaysia’s Selangor state to North Sumatra multiple times using the fishing vessel.
“The smuggling attempt was uncovered through developments in a recent drug case being investigated by the Medan Police’s Resnarkoba,” he said, referring to the narcotics investigation unit.
Read also: Extortion fears threaten govt’s drug rehabilitation drive
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