The logo of the University of Indonesia is displayed at the entrance of the campus in Depok, West Java, on April 16, 2026. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf has denied that the government would turn a patch of land inside the University of Indonesia’s urban forest into a school for low income kids, revising his earlier statements about the school location that stirred controversy.

S ocial Affairs Minister Saifullah "Gus Ipul" Yusuf has denied that the government would turn a patch of land inside the University of Indonesia’s urban forest into a school for low income kids, revising his earlier statements about the school location that stirred controversy.

Gus Ipul said on Tuesday that he misspoken when describing the proposed Sekolah Rakyat (community school) as situated on a 8-hectare land inside the 100-ha forest on the border between capital Jakarta and Depok in West Java.

“It is incorrect. It is actually located in Jakarta and on UI premises, but is right next to the urban forest. The urban forest will remain a forest,” he said, as quoted from Kompas.com.

UI, one of the country’s top three and oldest state universities, manages the forest that sits on state land to the north of the Depok campus. The forest was built in the 80s to support research and nature conservation and offers a quiet sanctuary for students and Jakartans.

Previously, Gus Ipul said on Monday that UI “is willing” to allow the government to build a community school inside the forest, pending an agreement between Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung and the university.

President Prabowo Subianto’s Sekolah Rakyat program aims to build a network of free boarding schools from elementary to secondary levels for students from underprivileged families. The program is overseen by the Social Affairs Ministry, while regional administrations provide land for the schools.

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