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he National Police on Tuesday dismissed a two-star general named as a criminal suspect in a scheme to monitor phones belonging to President Prabowo Subianto and other officials, activists and journalists, a spokesperson said after an ethics hearing.
Eko Hadi Santoso, a former police inspector general, underwent a nearly nine-hour ethics hearing over alleged abuse of power and using police facilities without a warrant, spokesperson Trunoyudo Wisnu Andiko said.
He was "dishonorably discharged" from the police force, Trunoyudo said after the hearing. Reuters could not immediately contact Eko.
Eko was arrested earlier this month, along with two other senior police officials: former police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Ahrie Sonta Nasution. A fourth official, Slamet Uliandi, was named as a suspect.
"[Eko] conspired in connection with illegal wiretapping by using access or equipment belonging to Indonesian police to conduct wiretapping in a non-procedural and unprofessional manner," Trunoyudo said.
Eko filed an appeal against the decision, Trunoyudo said.
The arrests followed accusations officials were involved in widespread and unauthorized wiretapping of phones belonging to Prabowo, government officials, activists and journalists.
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