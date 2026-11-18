The House of Representatives holds a plenary session at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Nov. 17, 2026. The session discusses several issues including a new bill that will allow for fast-tracked legislation. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he House of Representatives is deliberating a new bill on lawmaking procedures that will allow for fast-tracked legislation, raising concerns that rushed lawmaking could undermine public participation and turn the legislature into a rubber stamp for President Prabowo Subianto's government.

In a plenary session on Tuesday, all eight political parties in the legislature unanimously approved the bill as a House initiated bill, after it was only included in its legislation program on Nov. 3. Deliberations will be handled by the House’s Legislation Body (Baleg), which earlier this month has completed drafting the bill in a few meetings.

One of its key provisions divides the legislative process into regular and fast track procedures. The latter would shorten the time allocated for every stage of lawmaking, from planning and deliberating to passing of laws.

The fast track process would be applicable to ratification of international treaties, deliberation of new laws and revisions to existing laws deemed urgent by the House and the government.

While accelerated legislation may be justified to improve efficiency, public participation must not be compromised, warned University of Indonesia constitutional law expert Titi Anggraini.

She said the bill must clearly define all types of legislation qualified for quick deliberations, with measurable, transparent and accountable criteria determining their urgency.

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“If the criteria for determining urgency are unclear, this bill could become a new source of power abuse,” Titi said on Tuesday, adding that the bill must guarantee the principles of public participation and deliberative lawmaking.