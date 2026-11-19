House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad (right) of the Gerindra Party shows a copy of the legislature's commitment letter to pass the asset forfeiture bill to representatives of the United Pati People's Alliance (AMPB) at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Aug. 27, 2026. The AMPB staged a protest in front of the legislative complex to demand the passage of the long-awaited asset forfeiture bill and harsher punishment for corrupt officials. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

First proposed in 2008, the law allows authorities to seize assets suspected of being obtained through criminal activities, including through mechanisms that do not require a criminal conviction, to help recover state losses and reach illicit wealth.

T he House of Representatives passed the long-awaited Asset Forfeiture Law on Thursday, advancing a measure many have championed as an anticorruption tool despite concerns over its perceived opaque drafting process and safeguards against potential misuse.

All eight party factions approved the bill for passage into law during the plenary session led by House Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only major party outside President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition.

Also attending the session to represent the government were Administrative and Bureaucratic Reforms Minister Rini Widyantini, who represented the government. Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej came in place of Minister Supratman Andi Agtas.

Habiburokhman, chair of House Commission III overseeing legal affairs, said the law was “urgently needed” to introduce a new approach to justice that prioritized asset recovery by compensating state losses and victims, which conventional proceedings might not be able to accommodate.

“There is a shift in the paradigm of justice and recovery that makes the immediate passage of this law necessary,” he said.

First proposed in 2008, the law allows authorities to seize assets suspected of being obtained through criminal activities, including through mechanisms that do not require a criminal conviction, to help recover state losses and reach illicit wealth.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

After stagnating for nearly two decades, fresh demands for the bill grew in 2025 amid high-profile corruption cases among government officials. The House then initiated the bill this year and promised to pass it before Dec. 15.