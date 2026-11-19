Anita Palupi Indahsari, head of the Little Aresha daycare center, attends a verdict hearing in a child abuse case at the Yogyakarta District Court in Yogyakarta, on Nov. 19, 2026. (Reuters/Dwi Oblo)

A court in Yogyakarta sentenced the head of a daycare center to five years in prison on Thursday in a high-profile child-abuse case that sparked national outrage after police found young children tied up during a raid on the facility earlier this year.

A district court sentenced a daycare principal to five years' imprisonment on Thursday for the physical abuse of toddlers at a facility in Yogyakarta, a case that sparked nationwide outrage.

Anita Palupi Indahsari, the principal of the Little Aresha Daycare Center, was arrested in April along with 11 daycare workers and the head of the foundation running the center after CCTV footage circulating on social media showed toddlers lying on the floor wearing only nappies, their hands and feet bound with rags.

She was "legally and convincingly guilty" of child neglect, running an educational facility without a permit, and for "allowing violence against children to be carried out continuously", said judge Sunaryanto during a hearing at the Yogyakarta District Court.

Sunaryanto ordered Anita to pay Rp 510 million (US$27,935) in fines on top of her prison sentence.

The five-year sentence for Anita, was half the 10-year prison term sought by prosecutors.

A parent at the court, Tri Susilawati, told reporters the sentence was not adequate for "what they have done to our children", AFP reported.

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She said she hoped prosecutors would file an appeal.