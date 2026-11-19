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Cumulative emissions reached nearly 200 megatonnes of carbon by Nov. 15, slightly exceeding 2019 levels but remaining below those recorded in 2006 and the record-breaking 2015 fire season, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).
arbon emissions from forest and land fires in Indonesia have approached 200 million tonnes this year, making 2026 the third-worst year for fire emissions since 2003, as prolonged dry conditions fuel blazes across the archipelago, according to the European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).
Cumulative emissions reached nearly 200 megatonnes of carbon by Nov. 15, slightly exceeding 2019 levels but remaining below those recorded in 2006 and the record-breaking 2015 fire season, CAMS said in a statement earlier this week.
“One thing that stands out this year is the persistence of the fires and the substantial differences between provinces,” said Mark Parrington, a senior scientist at CAMS.
“Our forecasts have highlighted the severe and prolonged air quality and health impacts of the haze and regional smoke transport across Indonesia and the wider Maritime Continent,” he added.
The fires, which began intensifying in late July and driven by excessively dry super-El Niño, have primarily affected Kalimantan, Sumatra and Papua, with smoke spreading to neighboring Singapore and Malaysia.
Central Kalimantan and Papua recorded emissions tracking close to their 2015 levels by the end of October, while West Kalimantan recorded its highest cumulative emissions for the period in the CAMS dataset.
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