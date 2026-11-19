Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) arrives at the parliamentary complex on Nov. 12 in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Gibran's departure from the vice presidency has since raised questions about what political assets he can still draw on to retain his support base and stage a comeback in future elections.

F ormer vice president Gibran Rakabuming Raka faces an uncertain political future following his resignation, with questions mounting over his ability to rebuild his political base and run in future elections in light of the ongoing controversy over his academic credentials.

Since stepping down last Thursday, Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, with no reported major political engagements or updates on his social media accounts.

His relative absence marks a contrast with his short-lived tenure, during which he frequently made impromptu visits or blusukan to local communities, a tradition popularized by his father Jokowi during his decade in office.

Hours after formally submitting his resignation to President Prabowo Subianto and the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), Gibran gathered with supporters and politicians from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), a small party chaired by his younger brother Kaesang Pangarep, at the Vice Presidential Palace.

Since then, Gibran’s only public appearance was at a mosque in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, last Friday, where he attended Friday prayers and was greeted by dozens of residents and children who approached him for photographs and brief conversations.

When asked whether he would return to his hometown of Surakarta, Central Java, where Jokowi now resides, Gibran said: “No, I will stay here [in Jakarta].”

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