T he government said it would pursue an explanation from Google over the tech company’s removal of more than 19,000 YouTube channels pushing pro-government narratives and seeking to discredit critics of Prabowo Subianto’s administration.

In a Thursday statement, the Communications and Digital Ministry said that it supported any efforts aimed at addressing inauthentic activities online, but that such decisions require a “verifiable” rationale to avoid wrongful attribution or false accusations.

“Any content moderation action, especially on such a large scale, must be carried out in a manner that is transparent, accountable, proportionate and fair,” the ministry said. “Google’s report has not provided an adequate explanation regarding the types of accounts affected, the specific nature of the violations discovered, or the basis for linking these operations to Indonesia.”

The ministry’s statement came more than two weeks after Google said in its third-quarter security bulletin that it has removed 19,372 YouTube channels sharing pro-government content.

The total included 6,888 channels removed in July, 10,134 in August and 2,350 in September. All of these channels were sharing content, mostly in Indonesian language, that was either “supportive of the government” or “critical of critics of the government”, according to the bulletin.

Google identified the campaigns as part of “coordinated influence operations” but did not provide a specific definition of such operations nor identify who operated or funded the campaigns.

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