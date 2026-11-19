Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session on July 1, 2025, at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Public scrutiny over educational backgrounds has now turned to the House of Representatives as thousands call for transparency over lawmakers’ academic credentials, in light of Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation from the country’s second highest office amid his education controversy.

P ublic scrutiny over educational backgrounds has now turned to the House of Representatives as thousands call for transparency over lawmakers’ academic credentials in light of Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s resignation from the country’s second highest office amid his education controversy.

A petition on Change.org has garnered over 28,000 signatures as of Wednesday, six days after it was posted. Addressing the House speakership, the General Elections Commission (KPU) and the higher education ministry, the petition calls for disclosure and verification of all House members’ educational records.

“The public has the right to ensure that every lawmaker holds legitimate and credible educational qualifications obtained through honest procedures and free from diploma forgery,” the petition said.

Several other similar online petitions have also attracted thousands of signatures, citing the need for greater integrity in the House and concrete measures to ensure all lawmakers meet the required qualifications to hold their seats.

The calls come as the House is at the center of public attention, having recently become a key arena in determining Gibran’s political fate after the Constitutional Court and Supreme Court made separate rulings last month saying his overseas education did not meet election requirements two years ago.

Gibran resigned on Nov. 12, but not before 170 out of 580 House members from all eight parties submitted a petition demanding his impeachment. A plenary session to endorse the petition was eventually canceled.

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The controversy over Gibran’s academic credentials has since prompted people to dig into lawmakers’ education backgrounds. Some have found apparent irregularities in graduation years or missing education records in the profiles of some House members.