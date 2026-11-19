Marine Corps personnel armed stand in front of the State Palace on Nov. 5, 2026, after patrolling the grounds across the palace on Jl. Veteran in Central Jakarta. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

T he State Secretariat is reviewing personnel working close to President Prabowo Subianto following the wiretapping scandal involving former presidential chief of staff and top cop Listyo Sigit Prabowo, a senior official has said.

Deputy State Secretary Juri Ardiantoro said the process was already underway and covered personnel at the State Secretariat, the Executive Office of the President and the Government Communications Agency.

“Those measures are already automatically underway [...] It is standard practice for us to screen everyone working in the Palace, whether civil servants or professional staffers,” Juri told reporters on Wednesday, as quoted by Antara.

His remarks came after Prabowo’s Gerindra Party lawmaker Sugiat Santoso urged the State Secretariat to ensure that the Palace was cleared of personnel with ties to Listyo.

“Anyone working around the President who was recommended by Listyo should be removed. We must not allow traitors to enter, whether in the Presidential Security Detail or the State Secretariat,” Sugiat told Juri in a meeting held by the House of Representatives human rights commission earlier on Wednesday.

Read also: Listyo ordered wiretapping, acted as ‘end user’: Police

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Sugiat also called for a review of government policies introduced during Prabowo’s first two years in office to determine whether any had been compromised through sabotage or covert infiltration. He said such a review was needed to establish whether any policies had benefited anyone linked to Listyo.