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The clash in Siosar was triggered by a long-running dispute over about 480 hectares of land earmarked for farming by people displaced by Mount Sinabung's eruptions between 2010 and 2016.
police officer died and two security personnel were injured in a clash with residents of Siosar village in Karo regency, North Sumatra, amid a dispute over farmland allocated to people displaced by the Mount Sinabung eruptions.
Chief Brig. Samuel Sitepu, 37, of the Tiga Binanga police, died early on Tuesday after spending a week in hospital with serious head injuries sustained in the clash.
Irna Safrina, director of Efarina Etaham Hospital in Berastagi, said Samuel was unconscious when he arrived at the hospital on Nov. 11 with a bleeding head.
“Doctors operated on him, but his condition remained critical. He died at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday after spending a week in the hospital's intensive care unit,” she said on Tuesday.
Samuel’s body has been taken to the Karo Police headquarters and will be transported to his hometown for burial in Sukandebi village.
Samuel is survived by his wife and two children.
Read also: Batam land dispute ends in two deaths, 10 injured after clash
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