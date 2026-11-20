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he House of Representatives passed the county’s first-ever asset forfeiture bill on Thursday allowing the state to seize criminal assets even without a conviction, despite concerns over secretive drafting process and its failure to regulate illicit enrichment.
All eight political parties in the House unanimously approved of the law during the plenary session led by House Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only major party outside President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition.
House Commission III, which oversees legal affairs, concluded deliberations on the law earlier this week, less than a year after it began drafting the bill that allows law enforcement authorities to confiscate assets suspected of being obtained from white-collar crimes, to help recover state losses.
First proposed in 2008, the bill has languished for years, as the country struggled to root out corruption.
The passage on Thursday came after an unexpected political turn when the House pledged to pass the law this year, initially targeting mid-December, despite political parties having for years resisted passing the law.
The pledge, made by House deputy speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s own Gerindra party, was met with caution among observers that it became increasingly tied to the government’s efforts to finance Prabowo’s costly ambitious programs.
House law commission chairman Habiburokhman, also from Gerindra, said during Thursday’s plenary that the law was “urgently needed” to introduce a new approach to justice that prioritized asset recovery by compensating state losses and victims, which conventional proceedings might not be able to accommodate.
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