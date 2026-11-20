Gold bullion bars are seen on Aug. 5, 2020, after being inspected and polished at the ABC Refinery in Sydney, Australia. Gold prices soared to a record high above US$2,100 on Dec. 4, 2023, as traders grow increasingly confident the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the new year. (AFP/David Gray)

The Directorate General of Customs and Excise has seized 435 kilograms of gold in 131 attempted smuggling cases since the start of the year, marking a more than 31-fold increase in the number of cases and a 21-fold jump in the volume of gold seized from the same period last year.

A uthorities foiled an attempt by a Malaysian national to smuggle 4 kilograms of gold bars out of the country through a West Sumatra airport, as concerns grow over the cross-border trafficking of gold from illegal mining operations.

Ade Zirwan, head of the customs office at Teluk Bayur in Padang said the suspect was detained on Nov. 12 at Minangkabau International Airport after airport officers grew suspicious of his behavior as he prepared to board a flight to Malaysia.

"Further searches revealed that the suspect had concealed four gold bars weighing a total of 4 kilograms inside his shoes," Ade said on Wednesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

The seized gold bars are estimated to be worth about Rp 10 billion (US$540,000), Ade added.

Ade said the suspect, identified only by his initials CMG, 34, had been arrested and placed in custody at the West Sumatra Police detention center.

The suspect faces charges under Article 102 of the 2006 Law on Customs, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to Rp 5 billion.

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West Sumatra Police special crimes director Sr. Comr. Siswantoro said investigators were still tracing the origin and ownership of the gold and probing possible involvement by other parties.