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Wildfires have burned through 2.88 million hectares (7.1 million acres) so far in 2026, according to the Nusantara Atlas deforestation monitor, an area 18 times the size of London.
ildfires that tore through Indonesian forest and peatland areas this year could cost the Southeast Asian country more than US$30 billion, the co-author of a study on the subject said on Friday.
Losses of physical assets and from disrupted economic activity alone would cost an estimated Rp 340 trillion (US$18.6 billion), according to new research by the Jakarta-based Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS).
That was equal to about 2.69 percent of Indonesia's GDP, the CELIOS report said.
It said additional health costs from acute respiratory infections caused by the wildfires on Indonesia's Borneo, Sumatra and Papua islands could be as high as Rp 225 trillion.
"There are also economic costs borne by the public, both directly and indirectly," CELIOS director Nailul Huda, a co-author of the report, told AFP.
Wildfires have burned through 2.88 million hectares (7.1 million acres) so far in 2026, according to the Nusantara Atlas deforestation monitor, an area 18 times the size of London.
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