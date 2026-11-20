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Bukit Barisan Grand Forest Park (Tahura) management unit has been given one week to restore the condition of damaged vegetation.
orth Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution has instructed the province’s Environmental and Forestry Agency to immediately reforest the damaged Mount Sibayak hiking trail, which is inside a conservation forest area.
“I want this damaged conservation area to be replanted with trees and return its natural conditions to like before,” he said when visiting the damaged Mount Sibayak hiking trail on Wednesday.
“I want in one week, the area must be replanted, and the trail must be covered.”
The deadline was given to the North Sumatra Environmental and Forestry Agency’s Bukit Barisan Grand Forest Park (Tahura) management unit to restore the condition of the damaged vegetation.
Mount Sibayak conservation area in Karo regency becomes a public sensation after several video clips went viral, showing heavy equipment activities and dirt bike races in a hiking trail closed since Oct. 15.
The trail was temporarily closed until Dec. 5 to construct an evacuation route but instead was damaged by dirt bike races and heavy equipment races.
Bobby also condemned the dirt bike races in Mount Sibayak conservation area over the weekend.
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