Indonesian migrant workers being deported from Malaysia wait for their departures on Nov. 18 at Stulang Laut international ferry terminal in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the repatriation of 135 Indonesians after they completed their immigration process in Malaysia. (Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate General In Johor Bahru/-)

The Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru facilitated the deportation and repatriation of 379 Indonesians in four different batches over the past week.

T he Indonesian Consulate General in Johor Bahru repatriated more than 300 citizens from Malaysia in several batches consisting of deportees and vulnerable repatriates.

On Wednesday, the consulate general sent home 135 people using Pulo Rondo ferry from Stulang Laut international ferry terminal in Johor Bahru to Batam Center international ferry terminal in Batam, Riau Islands.

The consulate general’s integrated protection (PTT) task force head Debbi Oktarossa said all the repatriation fares were borne by the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

“The step is a concrete form of state’s presence in providing maximum protection for citizens abroad, especially for those who are vulnerable,” she said in a statement.

The returning citizens consisted of 130 deportees from Pekan Nenas Immigration Detention Depot (DTI) and five people using repatriation scheme from the consulate general’s shelter.

The deportees consisted of 95 men, 32 women, one boy and two girls who have completed their legal process in accordance with Malaysian immigration law.

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Those from the consulate general’s shelter consisted of three men and two women, who were repatriated with special vulnerabilities. Two were abandoned, two were sick and one failed to get a job.