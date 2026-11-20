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Allegations that mining interests could benefit from the proposed relocation of Javan rhinos from Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten have intensified scrutiny of the government's conservation plan, with environmental groups warning of weakening protection for the species' last remaining habitat.
llegations that mining interests could benefit from the proposed relocation of Javan rhinos from Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten have intensified scrutiny of the government's conservation plan, with environmental groups warning against weakening protection for the species' last remaining habitat.
Mining Advocacy Network (Jatam) on Thursday specifically called for the cancellation of the designation of waters off Ujung Kulon and nearby buffer zones as mining business location (WUP), a status that could pave the way for future mining permits.
“We firmly oppose any efforts to weaken the protected zone. The proposed wildlife relocation plan, citing disaster risks, must not become a pretext for easing conservation rules in the interests of corporations,” Jatam researcher Fanny Tri Jambore said.
In February, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia issued a ministerial decree formalizing mining business locations in Banten, covering both land and water near the national park.
A spatial analysis by the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) published on Tuesday found that around 27,426 hectares of the park–roughly one-quarter of its total area–overlapped with the designated mining locations.
Read also: Government tempers Hashim’s Javan rhino relocation plan
Walhi forest campaigner Umi Ma’rufah subsequently questioned whether the relocation plan was linked to potential mining interests in the area.
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