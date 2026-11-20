Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid (center) is accompanied by the ministry's public information and communications director general Fifi Aleyda Yahya (right) and digital oversight director general Alexander Sabar during a press briefing at the ministry's building in Central Jakarta on Sept. 14, 2026. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T he Communications and Digital Ministry has defended its refusal to take part in a public debate on its controversial takedown policies targeting critical social media posts, saying the government’s role is to listen to public concerns rather than engage in arguments.

The response came after Communications Minister Meutya Hafid skipped a debate invitation in Jakarta earlier this week organized by digital rights group Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SAFEnet) and think tank Remotivi.

Ministry spokesperson Fifi Aleyda Yahya said on Thursday that engaging in debate was not part of the government’s role.

“The government’s job is to serve people, listen to their aspirations and follow up on inputs. It’s not our capacity to debate,” Fifi said, as quoted by state news agency Antara.

She further said the ministry welcomed public input and criticism and was willing to follow up on complaints supported by sufficient data, responding to SAFEnet's findings that dozens of social media posts had been taken down, mostly following requests from the ministry.

Most of the restricted posts contained criticism of President Prabowo Subianto and other government officials, as well as content related to recent antigovernment protests and the government’s handling of widespread forest and land fires.

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Fifi claimed the ministry’s content moderation operations had undergone verification, stressing that the government was responsible for safeguarding the digital space from “disinformation that could divide the nation”.