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If found guilty of professional misconduct, Listyo could face sanctions ranging from demotion and postponement of promotion to dishonorable dismissal from the police force.
ational Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto has issued a new regulation amending nine provisions of the police professional code of ethics, easing panel requirements and paving the way for his predecessor, Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to face an ethics hearing.
Police Regulation No. 4/2026, among other changes, allows members of the National Police’s ethics commission (KKEP) to hold ranks up to two levels below those of the officer on trial, scrapping the previous requirement for panel members to hold equal or higher ranks.
The same relaxation applies to the commission’s appeals panel, allowing lower-ranking officers to review challenges against initial ethics rulings.
The amendment to the 2022 regulation also excludes the accused officer’s spouses, children and parents from the right to appeal.
“Now, only the officer found to have committed violations may appeal,” National Police spokesperson Insp. Gen. Johnny Eddizon Isir said on Wednesday.
The regulation also shortens the minimum notice period for examination summonses from three working days to three calendar days.
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