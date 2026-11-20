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The examination sought to establish whether the evidence fulfilled the legal definition of treason, including whether the suspects had conspired to commit the offense, prepared for the alleged plot or had begun carrying out the acts.
he National Police has stepped up a separate probe into an alleged treason plot linked to the wiretapping scandal involving President Prabowo Subianto, reviewing new evidence which a senior minister suggested could mark a breakthrough in the investigation.
The development follows National Police chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto’s announcement earlier this week that investigators had officially opened a treason probe and established a special team to look into the alleged plot, which was linked to the wiretapping case they are currently investigating.
The move was part of the police’s effort in pursuing treason charges against four senior police generals, including former presidential chief of staff Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who were arrested as suspects this month in an illegal surveillance operation that took place from 2025 to 2026.
The illegal surveillance reportedly targeted the communications of the President, palace officials, lawmakers, political figures, governors, anti-corruption officials, activists, journalists and students, marking one of the biggest scandals hitting the country.
As investigators continue to gather evidence, the Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) investigators invited a panel of experts on Thursday to examine their findings so far at the Police’s headquarters in Jakarta.
Read also: Listyo ordered wiretapping, acted as ‘end user’: Police
Among the evidence discussed include findings from a Tuesday evening raid at the residence of Insp. Gen. Eko Hadi Santoso, one of the wiretapping suspects, in Cipete, South Jakarta, which was reportedly used as a “command post”, according to Bareskrim director Brig. Gen. Susatyo Purnomo Condro.
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