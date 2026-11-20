Former President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo, who is also a member of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), attends an internal party event in Lampung on June 26, 2026. (Courtesy of/PSI)

The departure of three cabinet members from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has prompted coalition members to question its place in Prabowo’s administration as tensions between the president and his predecessor Joko Widodo, PSI's influential figure, deepen.

T he departure of three cabinet members from the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has exposed uncertainty over the party’s place in President Prabowo Subianto’s ruling coalition, with some alliance members questioning whether it still belongs in the government.

The three PSI politicians, Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni, Deputy Population and Family Development Minister Isyana Bagoes Oka, and Deputy Culture Minister Giring Ganesha, announced their resignation from the party on Nov. 9, saying they wanted to focus on their government responsibilities.

Their departure came amid heightened political tensions following a wiretapping scandal that has exposed a widening rift between Prabowo and his predecessor Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, whose tacit support was widely seen as instrumental to Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s election victory in 2024.

The rift has deepened since Gibran, who is Jokowi’s eldest son, stepped down as vice president last week amid growing calls from ruling coalition politicians for his impeachment over questions surrounding his educational credentials and eligibility for office.

Without any representation in the cabinet, the PSI now faces questions over whether it remains part of the broad coalition backing Prabowo’s administration. Some coalition politicians have suggested that the party, of which Jokowi is a member, may no longer have a place in the alliance.

“If [PSI members are] no longer in the cabinet, I suspect it may no longer be part of the ruling coalition,” National Awakening Party (PKB) deputy chairman Jazilul Fawaid said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Winning a battle, losing the PSI war