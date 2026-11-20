Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (right) speaks to reporters after meeting with House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Nov. 19, 2026. Sjafrie said the meeting discussed proposed revisions to the National Defense Law. (Antara/Fauzan)

D efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has denied discussing the search for a new vice president during his meeting with House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, amid growing speculation over whom President Prabowo Subianto might nominate to succeed Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Sjafrie, a longtime confidant of Prabowo who served alongside him in the military, arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday at around 1:52 p.m. for a closed-door meeting with Dasco that lasted about an hour.

Asked whether they had discussed potential candidates for the vacant vice-presidential post, Sjafrie said their meeting focused on proposed revisions to the National Defense Law and matters related to his duties as defense minister.

"There was no discussion about that. I have neither the intention nor the interest to discuss it,” Sjafrie told reporters after the meeting.

He said the discussion had covered his responsibilities as defense minister and chairman of the National Defense Council, as well as coordination with the House leadership on defense-related matters.

President Prabowo Subianto (left) embraces Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center), who served as vice president from 2024 to 2026, as House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad looks on following a press statement at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2026. Prabowo said he respected and supported Gibran's decision to resign as vice president. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Dasco has recently emerged as one of three figures from President Prabowo’s Gerindra Party touted as a potential successor to Gibram, who formally resigned from the vice presidency last week amid growing calls for his impeachment over questions surrounding his educational credentials and eligibility for office.