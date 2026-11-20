Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
efense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin has denied discussing the search for a new vice president during his meeting with House of Representatives Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, amid growing speculation over whom President Prabowo Subianto might nominate to succeed Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Sjafrie, a longtime confidant of Prabowo who served alongside him in the military, arrived at the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta on Thursday at around 1:52 p.m. for a closed-door meeting with Dasco that lasted about an hour.
Asked whether they had discussed potential candidates for the vacant vice-presidential post, Sjafrie said their meeting focused on proposed revisions to the National Defense Law and matters related to his duties as defense minister.
"There was no discussion about that. I have neither the intention nor the interest to discuss it,” Sjafrie told reporters after the meeting.
He said the discussion had covered his responsibilities as defense minister and chairman of the National Defense Council, as well as coordination with the House leadership on defense-related matters.
Dasco has recently emerged as one of three figures from President Prabowo’s Gerindra Party touted as a potential successor to Gibram, who formally resigned from the vice presidency last week amid growing calls for his impeachment over questions surrounding his educational credentials and eligibility for office.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.