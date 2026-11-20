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The total length of the toll roads made free for the holidays is 244.95 kilometers spread across Sumatra, Java and Kalimantan.
oliday-makers have been warned to drive carefully along 11 toll road segments the Public Works Ministry plans to operate for free during the Christmas and New Year holiday season.
The total length of the toll roads made free for the holidays is 244.95 kilometers spread across Sumatra, Java and Kalimantan.
“For example, the speed limit is usually set at 60 kilometers per hour although physically motorists can go as fast as 80 or even 100 kph,” transportation expert Djoko Setijowarno told The Jakarta Post over the phone on Wednesday.
“However, roadworthiness tests have not been conducted on these toll road segments. So, the drivers should be more careful.”
He added that toll road segments would have conducted roadworthiness tests before starting their commercial operations.
A low speed limit was among complaints aired by motorists during the 2026 Idul Fitri holiday season. Other complaints included lack of lightings, road signs and rest areas.
“For toll roads, lightings are not mandatory, except in vulnerable areas,” said Djoko, an advisor at the Indonesian Transportation Society (MTI).
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