Illustration of illicit drugs packaged in clear pouches and black plastic bags reinforced with brown packing tape (Shutterstock/Africa Studio)

The investigation into Malaungi, who was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years and a hefty Rp 500 million fine, has also led to criminal proceedings against ex-Bima Police chief Didik Putra Kuncoro, who faces a potential life sentence.

T he Bima District Court in West Nusa Tenggara has sentenced a former head of the city police’s narcotics unit to 20 years in prison after finding him guilty of conspiring with traffickers to distribute illicit drugs.

Presiding judge Rifai handed down the sentence for Malaungi on Thursday at the court, which also ordered him to pay a fine of Rp 500 million (US$27,000).

He must pay the fine within one month after the ruling becomes legally binding, though the deadline may be extended by an additional month.

"If the defendant fails to pay the fine within the stipulated period, his assets or income will be auctioned to cover the amount. Any unpaid balance will be converted into an additional sentence of 140 days in prison," Rifai said, as quoted by Detik.com.

Malaungi's lawyer, Farman, said he respected the court's ruling, adding they had yet to decide whether to appeal.

"We will discuss any further legal steps with our team and client," he said.

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Prosecutor Syahrur Rahman confirmed the prosecution would appeal, "given that the sentence is lower than our demand”, he told reporters on Thursday after the sentence hearing, as quoted by Kompas.com.

Prosecutors had sought a life sentence and a fine of Rp 1 billion for the Bima Police’s former narcotics chief.

The investigation into Malaungi began on Jan. 24, 2026, when West Nusa Tenggara Police arrested two men, identified as Yusril and Herman, and seized 30.4 grams of methamphetamine at a house owned by Bima Police officer Irfan.

Irfan surrendered to police on Jan. 25, and his wife Anita was arrested a day later.

Information provided by Anita led investigators to Malaungi, who headed the Bima Police's narcotics unit at the time. He was arrested on Feb. 3, and officers seized 488.4 g of methamphetamine that was found in his possession.

During questioning, Malaungi admitted to receiving payments from drug traffickers between June and November 2025. He also implicated then-Bima Police chief Didik Putra Kuncoro, alleging that some of the money had been passed on to him.

After Didik’s arrest on Feb. 11, a subsequent search discovered a cache of drugs allegedly belonging to him at the home of a former subordinate in Tangerang, Banten, comprising 16.3 g of methamphetamine, 49 ecstasy pills, 19 alprazolam pills, 5 g of ketamine and two pills of "Happy Five", the street name for Nimetazepam, a benzodiazepine derivative that is sold under the brand name Erimin.

Further investigations uncovered information that Didik had allegedly received Rp 2.8 billion from drug traffickers Erwin Iskandar and Abdul Hamid, who were subsequently arrested.

Malaungi, Irfan and Didik were later dishonorably dismissed from the Bima Police.

Read also: Batam court hands down life sentence to 10 ex-cops for selling meth

Irfan was sentenced to seven years in prison and a Rp 100 million fine on Oct. 29, when his wife Anita was also handed her sentence of 14 years and a Rp 500 million fine.

Yusril and Herman were each sentenced to two years in prison and a Rp 2.5 million fine in October.

In separate proceedings, prosecutors sought life imprisonment and a fine of Rp 1 billion for Didik, Erwin and Abdul, with verdicts expected later this month. (nal)