Fishermen pull up their nets on a beach in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on March 12, 2026. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin)

The waters along the Rokan Hilir coast face the Malacca Strait and North Sumatra and have long been used by fishermen in transit. Weather conditions in the area often change, leading to frequent accidents.

T he body of a fisherman from North Sumatra, who went missing after falling from his vessel, has been found in Rokan Hilir regency, Riau.

The fisherman, identified as Utuh, 46, from Tanjung Datang Elang village, Panai district in Labuhan Batu regency, North Sumatra, went missing in Penilaian waters in Pasir Limau Kapas district on Nov. 11.

Commander of the Navy’s Panipahan Naval Post (Posal), First Lt. Irfan Suhendra, said the victim was found floating off Halang Muka Island in Kubu Babussalam district, Rokan Hilir district, on Thursday.

“The location is some 20 nautical miles [36 kilometers] from where he reportedly went missing,” he said.

“His body was first found by a fisherman passing by Halang Muka Island.”

Irfan said the fisherman who saw the victim’s body immediately reported the find to the nearest Posal.

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“Upon receiving the information, I immediately contacted Basarnas [the National Search and Rescue Agency], which was standing by in Bagansiapiapi and requested immediate evacuation,” he said