People sift through a burned area on Nov. 20 in the Baduy settlement in Cipaler village, Kanekes, Leuwidamar district, Lebak, Banten, following a fire that ravaged parts of the settlement the previous night. (Kompas.com/Acep Nazmudin)

Around 30 families were forced to seek temporary shelter with relatives, while others moved into emergency tents.

M ore than 100 members of the indigenous Baduy community of Banten have been affected by a fire that destroyed houses in Lebak regency, which ravaged parts of their lands and left dozens of families homeless.

A fire broke out at around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday in Cipaler village, part of the Kanekes traditional settlement in Lebak, home to thousands of indigenous Baduy people.

The blaze affected 44 families or around 150 residents, ravaging at least 21 houses and damaging 11, according to Jamal, a Baduy community member who lives in the area, kompas.com reported.

Around 30 families were forced to seek temporary shelter with relatives, while others moved into emergency tents.

Two rice barns and a traditional rice-pounding shelter, known locally as a saung lesung, were also burned.

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No deaths or injuries were reported.