Passing motorists are reflected on June 27, 2023, in the sign for the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) at the antigraft body’s South Jakarta headquarters. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Nurkholis is to be suspended as head of the East Java Environment Agency after the local prosecutor's office named him as a suspect in a graft case that dates back to his former post as the head of the province's energy agency.

T he East Java administration is set to suspend the head of its Environment Agency after he was named as a suspect in an extortion case linked to the issuance of mining-related permits that also implicates several other provincial officials.

The step was taken after the East Java Prosecutor’s Office named Nurkholis on Monday as a suspect of alleged extortion that occurred during his previous tenure as the head of the province’s Energy and Mineral Resources Agency.

The provincial administration is also preparing to install an acting head at the Environment Agency to ensure that public services and governance continue to run as usual, according to East Java Employment Agency head Indah Wahyuni, who spoke to reporters on Wednesday in Surabaya.

“The East Java provincial administration is still waiting for administrative completeness before appointing the acting head,” Indah said, explaining that Nurkholis’ suspension would be formalized upon the receipt of a certificate of detention from investigators.

She added that the Environment Agency’s secretary would be appointed caretaker head in the interim.

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The alleged graft took place between January and August 2024, when Nurkholis headed the province’s energy agency.