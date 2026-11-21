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Originally known as Bataviasche Kunstkring, the building was built in 1914 by the local art circle as a center for fine arts in the then-Dutch East Indies.
fire broke out early on Saturday at the Tugu Kunstkring Paleis restaurant and art gallery in Menteng, Central Jakarta, severely damaging the heritage building whose history dates back to the Dutch colonial era.
The Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency received the report at 1:55 a.m., with firefighters arriving at the scene six minutes later. A total of 21 fire engines and 105 firefighters were deployed to contain the blaze.
Firefighters managed to contain the spread of the flames by 3:45 a.m. and declared the situation under control at 5 a.m. No fatalities were reported.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung praised the fire department for its swift response while visiting the area, noting that the fire had ravaged “nearly every room in the building”.
“Despite the conditions at the scene, the most important thing is that the fire has now been extinguished,” Pramono said on Saturday, as quoted from the Jakarta administration’s official website.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
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